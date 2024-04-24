Pan-India South Indian movies to save Bollywood at the box office?
Apr 24, 2024
The Hindi film industry is currently grappling with a shortage of films this year, leading to a box office drought.
South Indian films, featuring stars like Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, and Ram Charan, are anticipated to boost box office.
Prabhas is set to star in sci-fi dystopian movie Kalki 2898 AD while Ram Charan’s Game Changer is also set to release.
However, that’s not all much-awaited thriller Allu Arjun’s thriller Pushpa 2 is also set to release soon alongside jr. NTR’s Devara.
Kamal Haasan and Shankar are collaborating on the sequel to the successful film Indian, Indian 2 slated for release in June.
Suriya's much-anticipated film Kanguva is scheduled for release in the latter half of 2024 and Rajinikanth’s Coolie and other titles are also expected to release.
These upcoming South Indian films will have extensive releases in North markets to make up for the lack of big-budget Bollywood movies.
The Hindi film industry is facing a challenging summer season, with no upcoming major releases set for a few months.
After the underperformance of recent films like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan, a re-evaluation for the star fees needs to be conducted.
There is an increasing emphasis on adapting to producing fewer films of higher quality.
