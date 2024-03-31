Panchayat 3 fame Jitendra Kumar and other Top 10 OTT stars' educational qualifications

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 31, 2024

Pankaj Tripathi studied from the National School of Drama or NSD and started taking up minor roles in movies and TV series.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Manoj Bajpayee did his schooling from Khrist Raja High School, and his college life was divided across Satyawati and Ramjas College, DU.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vikrant Massey completed his education from R. D. National & W. A. Science College.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ali Fazal went to International Indian School, Dammam and later to La Martiniere College in Lucknow, before attending an all boys boarding school.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jitendra Kumar is a civil engineer from IIT, Kharagpur before venturing into acting.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jaideep Ahlawat attended Jat College, Rohtak and then did MA from Maharshi Dayanand University.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mohit Raina completed his schooling at Kendriya Vidyalaya School, Jammu, and earned a bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Jammu.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shefali Shah attended the Arya Vidya Mandir School and was also inclined towards both singing and dancing.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rasika Dugal has a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics from Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Delhi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Maidaan and other Top 10 upcoming Biopics to look forward to

 

 Find Out More