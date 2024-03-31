Panchayat 3 fame Jitendra Kumar and other Top 10 OTT stars' educational qualifications
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 31, 2024
Pankaj Tripathi studied from the National School of Drama or NSD and started taking up minor roles in movies and TV series.
Manoj Bajpayee did his schooling from Khrist Raja High School, and his college life was divided across Satyawati and Ramjas College, DU.
Vikrant Massey completed his education from R. D. National & W. A. Science College.
Ali Fazal went to International Indian School, Dammam and later to La Martiniere College in Lucknow, before attending an all boys boarding school.
Jitendra Kumar is a civil engineer from IIT, Kharagpur before venturing into acting.
Jaideep Ahlawat attended Jat College, Rohtak and then did MA from Maharshi Dayanand University.
Mohit Raina completed his schooling at Kendriya Vidyalaya School, Jammu, and earned a bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Jammu.
Shefali Shah attended the Arya Vidya Mandir School and was also inclined towards both singing and dancing.
Rasika Dugal has a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics from Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Delhi.
