Panchayat 3: Jitendra Kumar and more actor' education qualification will leave you surprised
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 08, 2024
Panchayat 3 will soon be released on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A look at actor's education qualification sill leave you shocked.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jitendra Kumar is a civil enginner graduated from IIT Kharagpur.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Neena Gupta did her Master in Arts in Sanskrit from Delhi University.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanvikaa aka Rinki has a degree in Engineering.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Biswapati Sarkar who essays the role of Prateek in the web series is a IIT Kharagput, Statistics MSc.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raghubir Yadav's alma mater is National School of Drama who essays the role of Brij Bhushan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunita Rajwar who plays the role of Kranti Devi in the web series is a graduate from National School of Drama.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
MicrosoftTeams-image (4788)
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chandan Roy has done Bachelors in Mass Communication and completed a Diploma in Radion and Television.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Mahashivratri 2024: Top 6 films that celebrate Shiva
Find Out More