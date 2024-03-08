Panchayat 3: Jitendra Kumar and more actor' education qualification will leave you surprised

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 08, 2024

Panchayat 3 will soon be released on Amazon Prime Video.

A look at actor's education qualification sill leave you shocked.

Jitendra Kumar is a civil enginner graduated from IIT Kharagpur.

Neena Gupta did her Master in Arts in Sanskrit from Delhi University.

Sanvikaa aka Rinki has a degree in Engineering.

Biswapati Sarkar who essays the role of Prateek in the web series is a IIT Kharagput, Statistics MSc.

Raghubir Yadav's alma mater is National School of Drama who essays the role of Brij Bhushan.

Sunita Rajwar who plays the role of Kranti Devi in the web series is a graduate from National School of Drama.

Chandan Roy has done Bachelors in Mass Communication and completed a Diploma in Radion and Television.

