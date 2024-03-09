Panchayat 3: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and more actors' net worth will leave you shocked

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 09, 2024

Chandan Roy's net worth is reported to be Rs. 30 lakhs.

Neena Gupta's net worth is estimated to be around Rs. 72 crores.

Raghubir Yadav's net worth is estimated to be around Rs. 30-40 lakhs.

The story of Panchayat is about a Abhishek Tripathi, a Panchayat secretary in a remote UP village.

Panchayat 3 will be releasing soon this year.

Jitendra Kumar's net worth is estimated to be around Rs 7 crore as per ZeeNews report.

Sanvikaa's net worth is around Rs. 5 lakhs.

Prajesh Mishra's net worth is reported to be around Rs. 10-20 lakhs.

Biswapati Sarkar's all assets worth is around Rs. 47 crores.

Faisal Malik's net worth is reported to be around Rs. 15-20 lakhs.

