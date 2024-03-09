Panchayat 3: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and more actors' net worth will leave you shocked
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 09, 2024
Chandan Roy's net worth is reported to be Rs. 30 lakhs.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Neena Gupta's net worth is estimated to be around Rs. 72 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raghubir Yadav's net worth is estimated to be around Rs. 30-40 lakhs.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The story of Panchayat is about a Abhishek Tripathi, a Panchayat secretary in a remote UP village.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Panchayat 3 will be releasing soon this year.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jitendra Kumar's net worth is estimated to be around Rs 7 crore as per ZeeNews report.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanvikaa's net worth is around Rs. 5 lakhs.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prajesh Mishra's net worth is reported to be around Rs. 10-20 lakhs.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Biswapati Sarkar's all assets worth is around Rs. 47 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Faisal Malik's net worth is reported to be around Rs. 15-20 lakhs.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Here's why Panchayat 3 and these other Top 10 upcoming web series have fans eagerly waiting
Find Out More