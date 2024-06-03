Panchayat 3 star Prahladcha aka Faisal Malik's inspiring journey
Nishant
| Jun 03, 2024
Faisal Malik, also known as Prahalad Pandey, made his acting debut in Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur.
The film introduced several talented actors to the limelight, including Rajkummar Rao, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, and Jaideep Ahlawat.
Mailk initially came to Mumbai at the age of 20 with acting streams but couldn’t find much success early in his carrer.
He had to go through a lot of difficulties in Mumbai as he didn't want help from his family, and even slept on railway tracks and stayed on the streets.
Malik expressed his wish to become a producer to Kashyap, leading them to start a production company together.
They collaborated on a pilot episode for a show on Star TV but eventually parted ways due to unsuccessful ventures.
Years later, Kashyap offered Malik his first acting break in Gangs of Wasseypur, where he played Inspector Gopal Singh.
Malik, initially not interested in acting, accepted the role due to budget constraints, as even crew members were given acting roles.
Malik eventually landed a role in Panchayat after the director and writer saw his work in Gangs of Wasseypur and convinced him to take on the role.
