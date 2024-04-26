Panchayat 3 story leaked: Sachiv Ji to marry Pradhan ji's daughter Rinki? Here's how the plot will take a new turn

Apr 26, 2024

Panchayat is one of the most loved series on Amazon Prime Video. Season 3 is still awaited.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The story of Panchayat is about Abhishek Tripathi, who is working in Phulera village.

Fans are curious to know what will happen in season 3 - will sachiv ji leave Phulera? or will he marry Rinki?

As per reports, Pradhan ji's troubles will increase more in this season as Sachiv ji will run drug de-addiction campaign in Phulera village.

Secretary will be seen making the people aware and will help them to get rid of drugs and alcohol.

Sachiv ji will install loudspeakers and will hire a vehicle for the same.

He will be seen making people of the village aware.

Will Pradhan ji try to stop Sachiv ji?

As per reports, some new characters will be seen in Panchayat season 3.

In the first and second part of Panchayat, secretary was seen facing challenges.

