Panchayat, College Romance and more Top 10 comedy web series on Amazon Prime Video, TVF Play and more

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 26, 2023

Panchayat

Panchayat on Amazon Prime Video is about a boy who is unfamiliar with the village and its culture of Phulera.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

College Romance

College Romance on TVF Play is one of the very high-rated series.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gullak

Gullak is one of the few comedy entertainers you can watch with your family without any hesitation on Sony LIV.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kota Factory

Kota Factory on Netflix is a youth comedy entertainer web show.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

TVF Pitchers

TVF Pitchers on TVF Play is about 4 friends who are young entrepreneurs.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Office

The Office on Disney+Hotstar is going to be more relatable to the people who are working.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Operation MBBS

Operation MBBS on Disney+Hotstar is a medical-based web show with dash of comedy element.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Flames

Flames on MX Player is about 4 friends and their relationship.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Immature

Immature on MX Player will make everyone remember incidents that happened back in school.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Humorously Yours

Humorously Yours on TVF is about a real-life standup comedian Vipul Goyal.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

About comedy genre

Comedy is one of the most loved and most watched genres of all time.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Love for comedy

Every entertainment lover, no matter the age gap, loves to enjoy comedy shows.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Barbie gets her Ken from Bollywood: Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor and more actors who can be the perfect fit

 

 Find Out More