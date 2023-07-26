Panchayat, College Romance and more Top 10 comedy web series on Amazon Prime Video, TVF Play and more

Panchayat on Amazon Prime Video is about a boy who is unfamiliar with the village and its culture of Phulera.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
College Romance on TVF Play is one of the very high-rated series.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gullak is one of the few comedy entertainers you can watch with your family without any hesitation on Sony LIV.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kota Factory on Netflix is a youth comedy entertainer web show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
TVF Pitchers on TVF Play is about 4 friends who are young entrepreneurs.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Office on Disney+Hotstar is going to be more relatable to the people who are working.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Operation MBBS on Disney+Hotstar is a medical-based web show with dash of comedy element.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Flames on MX Player is about 4 friends and their relationship.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Immature on MX Player will make everyone remember incidents that happened back in school.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Humorously Yours on TVF is about a real-life standup comedian Vipul Goyal.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Comedy is one of the most loved and most watched genres of all time.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Every entertainment lover, no matter the age gap, loves to enjoy comedy shows.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!