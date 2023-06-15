Top 10 Indian web series that will take you back in time

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 15, 2023

Add these web series to your watch list when you feel nostalgic.

Netflix show Yeh Meri Family will take you on a nostalgic ride of 90s.

Kota Factory on Netflix is about students struggling as IIT aspirants.

Gullak on SonyLiv is a fun drama of a middle-class family.

Panchayat on Amazon Prime Video is a feel-good web series depicting story of a village.

Home on ALT Balaji explores how a family holds on to their values and find happiness in little things.

Laakhon Mein Ek on Amazon Prime Video is a 2 seasons series showing reality if life.

Selection Day on Netflix revolves around two brothers ready for national cricket in India.

Taj Mahal streaming on Netflix is an old school romance.

Hasmukh on Netflix is a dark comedy story of a standup comedian.

Jamtara on Netflix is an eye opener show based on credit card scams.

