Top 10 Indian web series that will take you back in time
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 15, 2023
Add these web series to your watch list when you feel nostalgic.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Netflix show Yeh Meri Family will take you on a nostalgic ride of 90s.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kota Factory on Netflix is about students struggling as IIT aspirants.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gullak on SonyLiv is a fun drama of a middle-class family.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Panchayat on Amazon Prime Video is a feel-good web series depicting story of a village.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Home on ALT Balaji explores how a family holds on to their values and find happiness in little things.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Laakhon Mein Ek on Amazon Prime Video is a 2 seasons series showing reality if life.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Selection Day on Netflix revolves around two brothers ready for national cricket in India.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Taj Mahal streaming on Netflix is an old school romance.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hasmukh on Netflix is a dark comedy story of a standup comedian.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jamtara on Netflix is an eye opener show based on credit card scams.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Malaika Arora wears an unbuttoned white shirt over a sports bra and green leggings; shows off toned midriff
Find Out More