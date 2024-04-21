Panchayat season 3 and more Top 10 upcoming web series sequels that are highly awaited
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 21, 2024
Panchayat season 3 is about Abhishek Tripathi who gets a job in a village.
Mirzapur 3 is all about Kaleen Bhaiya and Guddu. Watch earlier seasons on Amazon Prime Video.
The third instalment of The Family Man starring Manoj Bajpayee has left fans wanting for more.
Kaala Paani is about mysterious disease that takes over Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Watch on Netflix.
Jaideep Ahlawat starrer Pataal Lok 2 will be released on Netflix.
Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi's action drama Farzi on Amazon Prime Video was quite unique.
Aashram starring Bobby Deol is on MX Player and fans are waiting for season 4.
Guns & Gulaabs 2 has been announced by Netflix.
Squid Game on Netflix is about a hunt of the creator.
Bambai Meri Jaan on Prime Video is about the rise of a mafia.
