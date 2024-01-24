Panchayat Season 3: How much Neena Gupta, Jitendra Kumar and other cast members earned in the previous season
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 24, 2024
If reports are anything to go by, it is said Jitendra Kumar earned Rs 50,000-70,000 per episode.
Neena Gupta reportedly took home Rs 50,000 per episode for Panchayat.
It is said that Raghubir Yadav who plays Brij Bhushan Dubey earned Rs 40,000 per episode.
Faisal Malik who played Prahladchand in Panchayat reportedly made Rs 20,000 per episode.
Chandan Roy aka Vikas from Panchayat also took home Rs 20,000, as per reports.
Sanvikaa played Jitendra aka Abhishek's love interest in Panchayat. She reportedly earned Rs 15,000 per episode.
Satish Ray who played Siddhu reportedly earned Rs 15,000 per episode.
Sunita Rajwar aka Kranti Devi took home Rs 10,000 per episode, as per reports.
Panchayat 3 is about a small town Phulera. An urban engineer named Abhishek gets a job as secretary of the Gram Panchayat.
Panchayat has been streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The series has two seasons available to binge-watch.
Panchayat 3 was supposed to release on 15th January but has been delayed.
The new release date has not been announced as of yet. It is said the series might come out on the 26th Jan while some reports say, it has been pushed to February.
