Panchayat season 3: How well do you know the characters?
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 11, 2024
Chandan Roy who plays the role of Sahayak auditioned for a small role at first but his impressive performance ended up in a big debut for him.
The director of the show Deepak Kumar Mishra, has done a cameo in the show which will be up to you to find out where.
Deepak Kumar Mishra is also famous for his spoof as Raghu Ram in Roadies.
Satish Ray who was the US returnee friend of Abhishek is a scriptwriter and writes for TVF.
Pradhan Ji and Manju Devi whose roles are being played by Raghubir Yadav and Neena Gupta were seen together in 1982 as well.
The role of Prahlad Pandey is played by Faisal Malik is a producer and has been part of the production of movies like Revolver Rani.
The show is the story of a small village of Phulera in UP but was originally shot in the village of Mahodiya, MP.
Do you know where Abhishek met Pradhanji’s daughter in the last episode? At the top of the water tank.
The water tank is now called Rinki ki Tanki on Google Maps.
To make the characters look more authentic, the costume designer of the show chose to buy clothes from the local market but they shrunk after a wash and became unusable.
