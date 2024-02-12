Panchayat season 3: Is this when Jitendra Kumar's web series is releasing?
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 12, 2024
Panchayat Season 3 is set to be released soon, following the success of its previous seasons.
Produced by The Viral Fever or TVF, the series streams on Amazon Prime Video.
The web series stars Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, and Neena Gupta play pivotal roles in the show.
The storyline revolves around an engineering graduate who becomes a Panchayat secretary in a rural village.
The first season premiered on Prime Video in April 2020 garnering attention and critical acclaim from viewers.
Earlier reports suggested a Republic Day weekend release for Season 3, but it didn't materialize.
The latest update hints at a possible premiere of the third season in the first week of March, although it's not confirmed yet.
Fans eagerly anticipate the release, fuelled by glimpses of the cast shared by the makers in December.
The exact release date is still undisclosed, leaving fans awaiting an official announcement.
Like its predecessors, Panchayat Season 3 will be available for streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.
