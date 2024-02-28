Panchayat Season 3 on OTT: Long wait ahead for the web series release?
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 28, 2024
Amazon Prime recently released a sneak peek of the show which features Jitendra Kumar as Sachiv Ji.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Panchayat Season 3 release date has been speculated about for a while now.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In the new season, we will see Sachiv Ji trying to keep the village of Phulera sober.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
His plan involves using a speaker system to broadcast anti-alcohol messages.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The driver hired to operate the system is intoxicated himself, leading to more comedic situations.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Politics in Phulera continues to heat up, with Pradhan Ji facing challenges and Abhishek getting involved.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The show's idea came from wanting to create a present-day village story.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Filming of Season 3 is ongoing and will consist of eight episodes.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The release is now expected to be the first week of December 2024 as per report of The Statesmen.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 7 new movies and web series added to Netflix's list
Find Out More