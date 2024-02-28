Panchayat Season 3 on OTT: Long wait ahead for the web series release?

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 28, 2024

Amazon Prime recently released a sneak peek of the show which features Jitendra Kumar as Sachiv Ji.

Panchayat Season 3 release date has been speculated about for a while now.

In the new season, we will see Sachiv Ji trying to keep the village of Phulera sober.

His plan involves using a speaker system to broadcast anti-alcohol messages.

The driver hired to operate the system is intoxicated himself, leading to more comedic situations.

Politics in Phulera continues to heat up, with Pradhan Ji facing challenges and Abhishek getting involved.

The show's idea came from wanting to create a present-day village story.

Filming of Season 3 is ongoing and will consist of eight episodes.

The release is now expected to be the first week of December 2024 as per report of The Statesmen.

