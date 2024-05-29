Panchayat Season 3: Revealing the shocking salary of Jeetu Bhaiya and more members

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 29, 2024

The third season of Panchayat was released on 28th May 2024 and is streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Jitendra Kumar, playing Jeetu Bhaiya aka Abhishek Tripathi, earns Rs 70,000 per episode, totaling Rs 5,60,000 for the third season of Panchayat.

Neena Gupta, as Manju Devi was the second highest-paid actor earning Rs 50,000 per episode, totaling Rs 4,00,000 for the season.

Raghubir Yadav, portraying Pradhan ji, earns Rs 40,000 per episode, totaling Rs 3,20,000 for the season.

Chandan Roy, as Vikas ji, reportedly earns Rs 20,000 per episode, though this is unconfirmed.

The story is set in the remote village of Phulera, focusing on the protagonist's unexpected career shift from engineering to rural administration.

Panchayat is produced by The Viral Fever following Abhishek Tripathi, an engineering graduate working as a Gram Panchayat Secretary in Phulera.

The show also sees Abhishek develop a fondness for Rinki, the village head's daughter, adding a romantic subplot to the comedy.

