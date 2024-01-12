Panchayat season 3: Top reasons why fans are eagerly waiting for the OTT release

Jitendra Kumar's Panchayat 3 is all set to release on Prime Video.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 12, 2024

Jitendra Kumar's web series Panchayat 3 will soon release on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Panchayat is about the character of Abhishek Tripathi who is an engineer but is unable to find a job that suits his education. Soon, he becomes an employee in the Panchayat of a remote village.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The expectation ahead will make fans root for Abhishek and Sanvikaa's love story.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fans of Panchayat 3 want to know if Abhishek will finally find his footing in rural.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The makers might leave fans craving for more.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The makers of Panchayat 3 have made fans' expectations high.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fans are now expecting new adventures and funny situations for their beloved characters.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The storyline might showcase much more drama in their episodes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The cast of Panchayat 3 will feature Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Khan, and Chandan Roy in the main roles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The plot of Panchayat 3 will keep fans hooked to the screens with a romantic angle.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Malayalam films to look out for in 2024

 

 Find Out More