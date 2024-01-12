Panchayat season 3: Top reasons why fans are eagerly waiting for the OTT release
Jitendra Kumar's Panchayat 3 is all set to release on Prime Video.
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 12, 2024
Jitendra Kumar's web series Panchayat 3 will soon release on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Panchayat is about the character of Abhishek Tripathi who is an engineer but is unable to find a job that suits his education. Soon, he becomes an employee in the Panchayat of a remote village.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The expectation ahead will make fans root for Abhishek and Sanvikaa's love story.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans of Panchayat 3 want to know if Abhishek will finally find his footing in rural.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The makers might leave fans craving for more.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The makers of Panchayat 3 have made fans' expectations high.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans are now expecting new adventures and funny situations for their beloved characters.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The storyline might showcase much more drama in their episodes.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The cast of Panchayat 3 will feature Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Khan, and Chandan Roy in the main roles.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The plot of Panchayat 3 will keep fans hooked to the screens with a romantic angle.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
