Pankaj Tripathi to Jaideep Ahlawat: Top 10 actors who became stars thanks to their innings on OTT

We have made a compilation of your favourite OTT stars who are just amazing and too good to be true. Here, take a look at the same here.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 20, 2023
He is best known for playing the role of a cop named Haathi Singh in Paatal Lok.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor is best known for playing Kaleen Bhaiya in Mirzapur.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor is best known for his role as Gaitonde from Sacred Games.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor rose to fame as a cold blooded muderer named Hathoda Tyagi in Paatal Lok.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He is known for his acting in Panchayat.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor rose to fame with Mirzapur, which was his OTT debut.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Bollywood star got fame with his web show Aashram.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The South Indian actress rose to fame with Family Man season 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor is known to play Guddu Bhaiya in Mirzapur.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She is known to be the queen of OTT and is best known for Tehran, Sacred Games to name a few.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!