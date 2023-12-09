Pankaj Tripathi to Manoj Bajpayee: Know the educational qualifications of OTT kings
Nishant
Pankaj Tripathi studied at the National School of Drama (NSD) in New Delhi, one of India's foremost theatre training institutions.
Manoj Bajpayee attended the Satyawati College, Delhi University, where he pursued a Bachelor's degree in History.
Ali Fazal pursued a Bachelor's degree in Economics from St. Xavier's College, Mumbai.
Kay Kay Menon completed his Bachelor's in Physics from Mumbai University before completing his MBA from PUMBA.
Amit Sial studied completed his B.Com from Delhi University and went to Swinbourne University of Technology in Australia in International Business.
Amit Sadh completed his graduation from La Martiniere College, Lucknow.
After finishing his studies at Behala Arya Vidya Mandir High School, Dibyendu Bhattacharya went on to attend Vivekananda College, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree.
Jaideep Ahlawat attended Jat College, Rohtak. After his graduation, Ahlawat did an MA in English from Maharshi Dayanand University in 2005.
Divyendu Sharma has three years of theatre experience in Delhi after that he pursued a two-year diploma in acting from FTII, Pune.
Vikrant Massey: He completed his schooling at St. Anthony's High School and R. D. National College of Arts & Science in Bandra, Mumbai
