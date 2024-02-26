Pankaj Udhas: Top 10 songs that the musical maestro will be remembered for

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 26, 2024

Legendary Ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas has passed away at the age of 72 due to prolonged illness as confirmed by his family.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The news came as a shock to many, the singer might have died but his legacy will continue to live on in the form of his music.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chitthi Aai Hai is a timeless classic from the 1988 film Naam, an expression of longing and love.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kisi Ne Bhi To Na Dekha is a soulful ghazal about unrequited love and the pain of separation.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ahista Ahista is a beautiful melody from the 1998 film Dil Se.. capturing the essence of slow and steady love.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chandi Jaisa Rang Hai Tera, a beautiful ode to a beloved's radiant beauty.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Na Kajre Ki Dhar is another soulful song is a heartfelt expression of love and devotion.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ek Taraf Uska Ghar is a ghazal that speaks of the complexities of love and relationships.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Playful ghazal, Thodi Thodi Piya Karo expresses the joy of being in love.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ghungroo Toot Gaye, a melancholic ghazal speaks of the sorrow of lost love.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sach Bolta Hoon Main is a declaration of honesty and sincerity in love.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aaj Wohi Geeton is another nostalgic ghazal reminiscing about past memories and lost love.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Vishal Aditya Singh, Vikrant Massey and other TOP TV stars who called out regressive content

 

 Find Out More