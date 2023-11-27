Parambrata Chatterjee, Priya Chakraborty wedding: Know their love story, marriage details
Bollywood Staff
Nov 27, 2023
Known for his several Hindi projects, Parambrata Chatterjee is a highly desirable actor in the Bengali cinema business.
It appears that the actor has been seeing Piya Chakraborty, the ex-wife of singer Anupam Roy, for a while now.
The news that Parambrata Chatterjee, an Indian actor and director, has been dating Piya Chakraborty for a long time is creating waves.
Fans are excitedly anticipating the couple's union as their love story has garnered a lot of attention.
Although Piya Chakraborty's personal life is still mostly unknown, rumours claim that her first marriage to Anupam Roy gives the story an interesting twist.
Love knows no bounds, as evidenced by the two's age difference, which also adds a curious bend.
Piya and Parambrata have never discussed their romance in public. According to reports, Parambrata has been visiting Piya's house more frequently.
The beginning of a new chapter full of love, happiness and a lifetime of togetherness is something that fans are excitedly anticipating in the actor's personal life.
