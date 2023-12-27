Parasite actor Lee Sun Kyun passes away: Top 10 web shows, movies of the K-drama star that'll be etched in memory
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 27, 2023
The growing mutually beneficial alliance between the affluent Park family and the impoverished Kim clan in Parasite is jeopardized by racism and greed.
In the movie Sleep, a young, expecting wife has to figure out how to break her husband's terrifying sleepwalking tendencies.
In My Mister, two individuals come together to help each other carry the burdens of life.
In The First Shop of Coffee Prince, a tomboy who is mistaken for a male continues her deception in order to keep her job.
In Killing Romance, a retired actress marries an island chaebol and befriends the next-door three-time test taker.
In Payback, Eun goes back to Korea after being recruited by his nephew to fight corrupt authorities on behalf of his family.
In Helpless, a guy looks for his fiancée who disappeared without a trace shortly before their wedding, only to learn the horrifying truth about who she is.
Will the secret relationship between a teacher and a student last? That's the tale of Nobody's Daughter Haewon.
A platoon is dispatched from a South Korean base to retrieve a missing squad believed to be dead during the Vietnam War when the unit radios in from the R-Point.
The unorthodox love story Pasta centers on the kitchen of La Sfera, an Italian restaurant.
