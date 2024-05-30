Paresh Rawal Birthday: Top 10 critically acclaimed roles played by actor turned politician
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 30, 2024
Baburao Ganpatrao Apte in Hera Pher is one of his most iconic roles as a blunt but kind-hearted landlord.
Teja and Ram Gopal Bajaj in Andaz Apna Apna saw him playing dual roles in which he showcased his comedic timing and versatility in this cult classic.
Rawal's portrayal of India's first Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Home Affairs was highly praised in Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Sardar.
Rawal played a blind man, Dinkar Rao involved in a bank heist in Aankhen, delivering a performance that balanced the film's elements.
Rawal's role as Mr Khan in Table No. 21 was praised for its intensity and the unexpected twists his character brought to the story.
Laxman in Tamanna, he played a eunuch who raises an abandoned girl, Rawal's sensitive and heartfelt performance earned critical acclaim.
Paresh Rawal played the role of Sunil Dutt in Sanju, the father of Sanjay Dutt, bringing emotional gravitas to this biographical film.
Kanji Lalji Mehta in OMG – Oh My God! he played the role of an atheist shopkeeper, his performance had a blend of humor and social commentary.
Babubhai in Malamaal Weekly, his performance as the wily Babubhai only added to the film's humor and charm.
