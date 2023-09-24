Parineeti Chopra and other Bollywood actresses who got married in their 30s

These top Bollywood actresses chose to marry the love of their lives after 30.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 24, 2023

Parineeti Chopra

The actor will be getting married at the age of 34.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina got married to Vicky when she was 38.

Priyanka Chopra

The global star got married at the age of 36.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika married Ranveer Singh when she was 32.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Just like Deepika, Kareena was 32 at the time she married Saif Ali Khan.

Bipasha Basu

Bipasha got married when she was 37 to Karan Singh Grover.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam got married to Anand Ahuja at 32.

Neha Dhupia

The actor got married at 37 to Angad Bedi.

Shilpa Shetty

The actor got married to Raj Kundra at 34.

Madhuri Dixit

The Bollywood star married Dr Sriram Nene when she was 32.

