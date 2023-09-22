Parineeti Chopra and Priyanka Chopra's rare photos that prove they are besties

Parineeti Chopra and Priyanka Chopra share a heartwarming bond that clearly shows they are besties.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 22, 2023
Chopra sisters have time and again shown their deep and genuine bond of friendship.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
They frequently share moments of their personal lives which showcases their closeness and strong bond.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Parineeti Chopra expressed joy and pride when Priyanka achieved success in Hollywood. Similarly, Priyanka congratulated Parineeti on her Bollywood successes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Parineeti and Priyanka have playful banter which shows their comfort and camaraderie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The sisters have been spotted on numerous vacations together.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Parineeti and Priyanka are each other's biggest cheerleaders.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Both Parineeti and Priyanka have been incredibly supportive of each other's careers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Parineeti Chopra became the bridesmaid of Priyanka Chopra and now it's the latter’s turn.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Both miss no chance to cherish every moment of their life.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Undoubtedly, Pari and Priyanka are besties but the former shares a great friendship with her brother-in-law Nick Jonas.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
