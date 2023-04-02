Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are all smiles as they arrive in Mumbai, here's how they first met

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are new alleged love birds in town. Check out their love story here.

Rupal Purohit

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chaddha

Bollywood actress and APP party leader are constantly in the headlines these days for their relationship

Wedding rumours

After the frequent public appearances, they are rumored to be dating soon

Spotted at Mumbai airport

Both were all smiles as they returned to Mumbai from Delhi

Love story

Although they know each other for a long time but fell in love recently.

Met in Punjab

Parineeti was shooting in Punjab when they met and started dating

6 months relationship

Reportedly the couple is in a relationship for 6 months

London

Allegedly both have studied together at the London School o Economics

Friends about the marriage

Punjabi singer Harrdy Sandhu indirectly confirmed the wedding by congratulating his co-star Parineeti Chopra

Wedding update

Parineeti and Raghav both remained tight-lipped about their relationship and wedding

