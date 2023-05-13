Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha to get engaged today: A look at their love story

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 13, 2023

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha became the most talked couple of B’twon.

The duo will reportedly get engaged on 13th May 2023 in Delhi.

Their dating rumours kicked off after they were spotted in Mumbai for lunch date.

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora officially congratulated the couple for their union.

Parineeti co-star Jassi Gill also indirectly confirmed her relationship with Raghav Chadha.

Both made several airport appearances together.

Parineeti often blushed when questioned about her relationship although both stayed tight-lipped

Amid wedding rumours the couple attended IPL 2023 match in Punjab.

Pari and Raghav are friends since they studied together at the London School of Economics.

Parineeti Chopra is reported to wear Manish Malhotra designed outfit for her engagement.

