Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha to get engaged today: A look at their love story
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 13, 2023
Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha became the most talked couple of B’twon.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The duo will reportedly get engaged on 13th May 2023 in Delhi.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Their dating rumours kicked off after they were spotted in Mumbai for lunch date.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora officially congratulated the couple for their union.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Parineeti co-star Jassi Gill also indirectly confirmed her relationship with Raghav Chadha.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Both made several airport appearances together.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Parineeti often blushed when questioned about her relationship although both stayed tight-lipped
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amid wedding rumours the couple attended IPL 2023 match in Punjab.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pari and Raghav are friends since they studied together at the London School of Economics.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Parineeti Chopra is reported to wear Manish Malhotra designed outfit for her engagement.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: TOP 10 lesser-known facts about Parineeti Chopra
Find Out More