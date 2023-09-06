Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha wedding invite, reception venue and other details out [View Pics]

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will get married in Rajasthan and have a reception in Chandigarh this month.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 06, 2023
A now viral India.com exclusive has revealed some exciting details about the much-awaited celeb wedding of the year.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Parineeti and Raghav will have their wedding ceremonies on September 23 and 24, 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The duo will be tying the knot in Udaipur.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The couple will be getting married at the Leela Palace and The Oberoi Udaivilas.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The wedding will be held in a true-blue Indian style with haldi, mehendi and sangeet functions.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The wedding will be a lavish affair with over 200 guests and more than 50 VVIP guests.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Parineeti and Raghav will host the reception in Chandigarh on September 30, 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The couple will be traveling to Chandigarh after the wedding ceremony and host a grand reception party for their extended family.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A picture of the reception party is going viral on social media. With golden carvings on a white background, the card is a perfect mix of elegance and style.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The couple’s dating rumours began after they were pictured leaving a restaurant together in Mumbai and were later spotted attending an IPL match together.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Parineeti and Raghav officially got engaged on May 13 this year.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!