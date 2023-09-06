Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha wedding invite, reception venue and other details out [View Pics]

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will get married in Rajasthan and have a reception in Chandigarh this month.

Big fat Bollywood wedding

A now viral India.com exclusive has revealed some exciting details about the much-awaited celeb wedding of the year.

Wedding date

Parineeti and Raghav will have their wedding ceremonies on September 23 and 24, 2023.

Destination wedding

The duo will be tying the knot in Udaipur.

Wedding venue

The couple will be getting married at the Leela Palace and The Oberoi Udaivilas.

Functions

The wedding will be held in a true-blue Indian style with haldi, mehendi and sangeet functions.

Guests

The wedding will be a lavish affair with over 200 guests and more than 50 VVIP guests.

Reception date

Parineeti and Raghav will host the reception in Chandigarh on September 30, 2023.

Reception venue

The couple will be traveling to Chandigarh after the wedding ceremony and host a grand reception party for their extended family.

Reception invite goes viral

A picture of the reception party is going viral on social media. With golden carvings on a white background, the card is a perfect mix of elegance and style.

Parineeti and Raghav’s love story

The couple’s dating rumours began after they were pictured leaving a restaurant together in Mumbai and were later spotted attending an IPL match together.

Engagement

Parineeti and Raghav officially got engaged on May 13 this year.

