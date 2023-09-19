Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha wedding: Know the educational qualifications of the couple

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will reportedly be tying the knot in Rajasthan this weekend.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 19, 2023

Grand destination wedding

The couple will be getting married on September 24 in a grand destination wedding set to take place in Udaipur.

Friends since college

Parineeti and Raghav reportedly knew each other for several years and met while studying in London.

Parineeti’s schooling

The actor was a top performer in her school and went to the Convent of Jesus and Mary, Ambala.

Graduation from London

Parineeti studied Business, Finance, and Economics at Manchester Business School and graduated with a triple honours degree.

Raghav’s schooling

The AAP leader completed his schooling from Delhi's Modern school and went to Delhi University for his graduation.

Full-time CA

Raghav also went to the London School of Economics to pursue a certificate course and completed his Chartered Accountancy from ICAMI.

Reconnected years later in Punjab

Though the two knew each other from their time in London, Parineeti and Raghav reconnected last year in Punjab.

When love struck

Parineeti revealed she knew Raghav was the one after their breakfast date together.

Engagement

The couple got engaged in an intimate ceremony on May 13 this year at Delhi’s Kapurthala House.

Wedding Festivities

Raghav and Parineeti’s wedding festivities will begin on September 23 and the duo will be tying the knot on September 24 in Udaipur’s Taj Lake Palace.

