Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha wedding: Know the educational qualifications of the couple

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will reportedly be tying the knot in Rajasthan this weekend.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 19, 2023
The couple will be getting married on September 24 in a grand destination wedding set to take place in Udaipur.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Parineeti and Raghav reportedly knew each other for several years and met while studying in London.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor was a top performer in her school and went to the Convent of Jesus and Mary, Ambala.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Parineeti studied Business, Finance, and Economics at Manchester Business School and graduated with a triple honours degree.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The AAP leader completed his schooling from Delhi's Modern school and went to Delhi University for his graduation.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raghav also went to the London School of Economics to pursue a certificate course and completed his Chartered Accountancy from ICAMI.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Though the two knew each other from their time in London, Parineeti and Raghav reconnected last year in Punjab.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Parineeti revealed she knew Raghav was the one after their breakfast date together.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The couple got engaged in an intimate ceremony on May 13 this year at Delhi’s Kapurthala House.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raghav and Parineeti’s wedding festivities will begin on September 23 and the duo will be tying the knot on September 24 in Udaipur’s Taj Lake Palace.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
