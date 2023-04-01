Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha wedding rumours: Check educational qualifications, net worth and more details

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha reportedly will be getting married. Before the same, here's looking at their educational background and net worth.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 01, 2023

Raghav Chadha's profession

He has been a Chartered Accountant by profession.

Raghav Chadha's education

He had gone to London School of Economics to do a certificate course in on Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA).

Parineeti's education

She has done a triple honours degree in business, finance, and economics from Manchester Business School.

Parineeti Chopra’s net Worth

It is reportedly around Rs 60 crores and is one of the most-paid young stars of Bollywood.

Raghav Chadha's net worth

Reportedly it is around Rs 12.5 crore.

Raghav's degree college

Reportedly he graduated from Delhi University.

Studied together

Reportedly both Raghav and Parineeti studied from the London School of Economics.

Parineeti's schooling

She did the same at Convent of Jesus and Mary, Haryana.

Wedding on the cards

Reportedly the wedding is soon going to take place of the pair as Harrdy Sandhu, Sanjeev Arora hinted at the same.

That glow

Parineeti was caught blushing when Raghav's name was mentioned by paps.

