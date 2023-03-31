Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha wedding rumours: Harrdy Sandhu to Sanjeev Arora - Here are various hints about the couple's relationship

Will Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have a wedding soon? Harrdy Sandhu, Sanjeev Arora and many others have hinted that the couple is in a relationship.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 31, 2023

Parineeti Chopra- Raghav Chadha wedding rumours

The rumours of Parineeti and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav are escalating.

Parineeti’s Code Name: Tiranga star Harrdy Sandhu confirms marriage

Harrdy revealed in a media interaction that he has already called and congratulated Parineeti. He also wished her luck for tying the knot soon.

Raghav Chadha's colleague Sanjeev Arora confirms marriage news

Sanjeev had tweeted saying that he extended heartfelt congratulations to Raghav and Parineeti and may their union be blessed with love.

Rakhi Sawant reacts

When the paps asked her about Parineeti and Raghav's wedding rumours she said that she was happy that Parineeti would be in India after marriage.

Tight-lipped

Both Parineeti and Raghav have not spoken anything about their relationship.

How rumours began

The duo was seen in Mumbai last week and were spotted going for lunch dates twice, reportedly.

Raghav meets Parineeti at the airport

He was also seen picking her up at New Delhi airport earlier this week.

Parineeti caught blushing

When paps asked her whether the wedding was in the cards at Mumbai Airport, she was seen blushing and told paps to ask her about politics.

Friends for long

The pair reportedly have known each other for a very long time.

Studied together

The pair had studied together at the London School of Economics.

