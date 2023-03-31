Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha wedding rumours: Harrdy Sandhu to Sanjeev Arora - Here are various hints about the couple's relationship

Will Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have a wedding soon? Harrdy Sandhu, Sanjeev Arora and many others have hinted that the couple is in a relationship.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 31, 2023
The rumours of Parineeti and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav are escalating.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Harrdy revealed in a media interaction that he has already called and congratulated Parineeti. He also wished her luck for tying the knot soon.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjeev had tweeted saying that he extended heartfelt congratulations to Raghav and Parineeti and may their union be blessed with love.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
When the paps asked her about Parineeti and Raghav's wedding rumours she said that she was happy that Parineeti would be in India after marriage.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Both Parineeti and Raghav have not spoken anything about their relationship.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The duo was seen in Mumbai last week and were spotted going for lunch dates twice, reportedly.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He was also seen picking her up at New Delhi airport earlier this week.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
When paps asked her whether the wedding was in the cards at Mumbai Airport, she was seen blushing and told paps to ask her about politics.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The pair reportedly have known each other for a very long time.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The pair had studied together at the London School of Economics.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
