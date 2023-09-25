Parineeti Chopra, Anushka Sharma and more, meet the MOST BEAUTIFUL Bollywood brides

As Parineeti Chopra tied the knot with Raghav Chadha, here's looking at the most beautiful brides from Bollywood ever.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 25, 2023
Parineeti looks so charming as the bride. She kept it subtle yet classy in the Manish Malhotra lehenga.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka's wedding was the most amazing ever!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia looks so pretty in an ivory saree on her wedding day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina tied the knot in a red lehenga. She had looked every bit royalty.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Uff, Kiara made for such a prettiest bride ever!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A red hot bride, Priyanka went for classic red and uff!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
True blue gorgeous desi that how Yami looked at her wedding.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika looks AMAZING in this red lehenga.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika looks so stunning in Kanjeevaram.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dia looked oh-so-gorgeous in a red saree.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Even the Jawan beauty opted for the deep red saree look.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kajal makes for the happiest bride ever.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bipasha is the most gorgeous Bong bride.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonam looked like royalty at her wedding.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!