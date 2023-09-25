Parineeti Chopra, Anushka Sharma and more, meet the MOST BEAUTIFUL Bollywood brides

As Parineeti Chopra tied the knot with Raghav Chadha, here's looking at the most beautiful brides from Bollywood ever.

Shivani Pawaskar

Sep 25, 2023

Raghav's gorgeous bride 

Parineeti looks so charming as the bride. She kept it subtle yet classy in the Manish Malhotra lehenga. 

Anushka Sharma 

Anushka's wedding was the most amazing ever! 

Alia Bhatt 

Alia looks so pretty in an ivory saree on her wedding day.

Katrina Kaif 

Katrina tied the knot in a red lehenga. She had looked every bit royalty. 

Kiara Advani 

Uff, Kiara made for such a prettiest bride ever! 

Priyanka Chopra 

A red hot bride, Priyanka went for classic red and uff! 

Yami Gautam 

True blue gorgeous desi that how Yami looked at her wedding. 

Deepika during Sindhi wedding

Deepika looks AMAZING in this red lehenga. 

Deepika during Konkani wedding 

Deepika looks so stunning in Kanjeevaram. 

Dia Mirza 

Dia looked oh-so-gorgeous in a red saree.

Nayanthara 

Even the Jawan beauty opted for the deep red saree look. 

Kajal Aggarwal 

Kajal makes for the happiest bride ever. 

Bipasha Basu 

Bipasha is the most gorgeous Bong bride.  

Sonam Kapoor 

Sonam looked like royalty at her wedding.  

