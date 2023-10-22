Parineeti Chopra birthday: Raghav Chadha shares UNSEEN pics from their dating phase to wish his wifey

It is Parineeti Chopra's first birthday post her wedding and husband, Raghav Chadha has the best way to wish his wifey.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 22, 2023
Parineeti Chopra is celebrating her birthday today and this is her first birthday post marriage.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raghav Chadha gave the best gift to Parineeti digitally. He shared an adorable birthday post for her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raghav Chadha took to Instagram to share some unseen pictures with Parineeti.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raghav shared a beautiful message for her as well. He wrote, "You light up my life like a superstar, Paru! Just a smile from you can make my challenging and chaotic life bearable You bring SO much joy into my world…"Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raghav also revealed in the pictures that these pictures are from their first year of relationship.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
These pictures are too cute! Parineeti also thanked her husband for the beautiful wish. She wrote, "Back at you, you amazing amazing human!"Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra had a dreamy wedding on September 24 this year.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
They got married in Udaipur and shared some really adorable pictures on social media.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Parineeti and Raghav's wedding was no less than a fairytale.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The couple also had some fun rituals for their wedding. They had a cricket match as a pre wedding function.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!