Parineeti Chopra birthday: Raghav Chadha shares UNSEEN pics from their dating phase to wish his wifey

It is Parineeti Chopra's first birthday post her wedding and husband, Raghav Chadha has the best way to wish his wifey.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 22, 2023

Parineeti's first birthday post marriage

Parineeti Chopra is celebrating her birthday today and this is her first birthday post marriage.

Gift for Parineeti!

Raghav Chadha gave the best gift to Parineeti digitally. He shared an adorable birthday post for her.

Happy Birthday Wifey!

Raghav Chadha took to Instagram to share some unseen pictures with Parineeti.

An adorable message

Raghav shared a beautiful message for her as well. He wrote, "You light up my life like a superstar, Paru! Just a smile from you can make my challenging and chaotic life bearable You bring SO much joy into my world…"

Pictures from first year!

Raghav also revealed in the pictures that these pictures are from their first year of relationship.

Beautiful couple

These pictures are too cute! Parineeti also thanked her husband for the beautiful wish. She wrote, "Back at you, you amazing amazing human!"

A dreamy wedding

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra had a dreamy wedding on September 24 this year.

Pretty pictures

They got married in Udaipur and shared some really adorable pictures on social media.

A fairytale

Parineeti and Raghav's wedding was no less than a fairytale.

Fun rituals

The couple also had some fun rituals for their wedding. They had a cricket match as a pre wedding function.

