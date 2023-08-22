Parineeti Chopra allegedly dated these actors before engagement to Raghav Chadha

Here are some famous names to whom Parineeti Chopra was romantically linked-up with.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 22, 2023
Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha are going to marry on 25 September 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Before being engaged with Raghav Chadha, Parineeti had alleged affairs with these actors.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Parineeti and Arjun debuted with Ishaqzaade. From there, their link-up rumours came out.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Parineeti starred with Aditya Roy Kapur in Daawat-e-Ishq. Film couldn't succeed but their dating rumours came out.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Very few people know that Parineeti's name is also associated with filmmaker Manish Sharma.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress also made headlines for relationship with actor Uday Chopra.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Parineeti and Hardy Sandhu were seen together in the film Code Name Tiranga. The two were spotted on a dinner date.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Parineeti's name was also associated with assistant director Charit Desai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
