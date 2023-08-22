Parineeti Chopra allegedly dated these actors before engagement to Raghav Chadha

Here are some famous names to whom Parineeti Chopra was romantically linked-up with.

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 22, 2023

Parineeti Chopra wedding

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha are going to marry on 25 September 2023.

Parineeti Chopra's love affairs

Before being engaged with Raghav Chadha, Parineeti had alleged affairs with these actors.

Arjun Kapoor

Parineeti and Arjun debuted with Ishaqzaade. From there, their link-up rumours came out.

Aditya Roy Kapur

Parineeti starred with Aditya Roy Kapur in Daawat-e-Ishq. Film couldn't succeed but their dating rumours came out.

Manish Sharma

Very few people know that Parineeti's name is also associated with filmmaker Manish Sharma.

Uday Chopra

The actress also made headlines for relationship with actor Uday Chopra.

Hardy Sandhu

Parineeti and Hardy Sandhu were seen together in the film Code Name Tiranga. The two were spotted on a dinner date.

Charit Desai

Parineeti's name was also associated with assistant director Charit Desai.

