Parineeti Chopra flaunts sindoor and chooda as she makes her first public appearance with husband Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married yesterday. The couple made their first public appearance today.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 25, 2023

Parineeti and Raghav wedding

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married yesterday. They had a grand wedding ceremony in The Leela Palace.

Husband and Wife

After their grand wedding, they made their first public appearance today.

Happy bride

Parineeti's glowing face has our heart. She was all smiles as she was seen with her husband.

Flaunting her sindoor

The new bride was seen flaunting sindoor as she was returning from The Leela palace.

Beautiful lady

Parineeti looked beautiful in a baby pink chooda. She wore a pink top and loose pants.

Raghav's glow

Raghav Chadha was also glowing. He wore a simple white shirt and black pants.

Meet Mr and Mrs Chadha

Parineeti and Raghav happily posed for the paparazzi as they reached the Udaipur airport.

Pretty Pretty!

We cannot take our eyes off Parineeti. She is looking extremely pretty in her new bride avatar.

The reception

As per reports, Raghav and Parineeti will have two receptions in Mumbai and in Delhi for actors and politicians.

Congratulations RaagNeeti!

They look so adorable together and we send them the best wishes for this new journey.

