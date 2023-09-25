Parineeti Chopra flaunts sindoor and chooda as she makes her first public appearance with husband Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married yesterday. The couple made their first public appearance today.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 25, 2023
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married yesterday. They had a grand wedding ceremony in The Leela Palace.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After their grand wedding, they made their first public appearance today.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Parineeti's glowing face has our heart. She was all smiles as she was seen with her husband.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The new bride was seen flaunting sindoor as she was returning from The Leela palace.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Parineeti looked beautiful in a baby pink chooda. She wore a pink top and loose pants.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raghav Chadha was also glowing. He wore a simple white shirt and black pants.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Parineeti and Raghav happily posed for the paparazzi as they reached the Udaipur airport.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
We cannot take our eyes off Parineeti. She is looking extremely pretty in her new bride avatar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per reports, Raghav and Parineeti will have two receptions in Mumbai and in Delhi for actors and politicians.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
They look so adorable together and we send them the best wishes for this new journey.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
