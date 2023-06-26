Top celebrity weddings everyone is waiting for
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 26, 2023
Parineeti Chopra got engaged to the AAP leader Raghav Chadha on May 13 in New Delhi. Their wedding is much awaited.
The duo received a lot of love post their engagement and are still keeping their fans updated.
Looks like marriage is on the cards for Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor.
During her recent interview with Brides Today, Malaika shared how she has given thought to marrying Arjun Kapoor.
For those unaware, Malaika and Arjun started dating a few years ago.
The world will witness another big fat Indian wedding of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani.
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is all set to marry the actor's physical trainer Nupur Shikhare.
Former Bigg Boss contestants, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are unstoppable when it comes to giving some major couple goals.
Rumour has it Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to take their relationship to next level and tie the knot soon.
On 1 September 2021, Vidyut Jamwal announced his engagement with fashion designer Nandita Mahtani.
