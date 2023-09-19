Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chaddha Wedding: Hotel security, festivities, cuisines and other interesting deets out

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are soon going to tie the knot. And here are some details of the big day of Mission Raniganj actress and the politician.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 19, 2023
The grand wedding of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chaddha will take place on the 23rd and 24th of September.
The big fat Indian wedding will take place in The Leela Palace of Udaipur where a lot of big events have taken place.
As per a report in Aaj Tak, Pari's family will stay at The Leela Palace while the groom's family will stay at the Taj Lake Palace.
Parineeti's Choora ceremony will take place on the 23rd morning at 10 am, reports Aaj Tak.
As per reports, the suite where Parineeti's Choora ceremony will take place is completely made of glass. The rent of such suites is said to be around Rs 9 to 10 lakhs.
The Sangeet ceremony is likely to take place on the same evening. And the theme is said to be of the 90s.
As per the report, Raghav Chadha's sehrabandi will take place on 24th September at 1 p.m.
Raghav Chadha will make a smashing royal entry on a boat which will go to the bride's venue The Leela Palace. The boat will be decorated as per Mewari culture.
The bride and groom will put varmala around each others' necks which will be followed by Pheras at 4.
Parineeti's bidaai ceremony will take pace at 6 p.m.
The wedding reception will be hosted at 8:30 p.m.
Since both families are Punjabi, there will be Punjabi cuisine of course. The menu also includes Italian and French dishes.
Parineeti, Raghav's wedding will have a lot of VIP guests. Special security arrangements are being made by a Delhi-based team.
The guests are reportedly prohibited from carrying smartphones inside the hotel to avoid leaks and privacy breaches.
About 120 luxury cabs and 50 luxury vehicles have been arranged for the guests and family members. The guests will arrive on 23rd September while the family members will arrive on 22nd.
The guests will be given a royal welcome, that is, with music and flowers, states a report in Aaj Tak.
For guests and family members, 8 suites and 80 rooms have been booked for a luxurious stay experience.
