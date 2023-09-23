Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha and more celeb couples who share the least age gap

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha are of the same age. Here is a look at couples from Bollywood and South Indian industries who have minimum age difference between them

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 23, 2023

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha

PraRag have no age difference as both of them are 34 years old

Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja

Anand Ahuja is 40 while Sonam Kapoor is 38

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh

The Jawan actress is elder to her husband by a year

Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar

It seems Mouni Roy is elder to him by a year

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan

The Jawan actor is elder to her by five years

Suniel Shetty, Mana Shetty

The timeless couple have an age gap of five years

Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan

Vignesh Shivan is a year younger to Nayanthara

Suriya, Jyothika

He is elder to her by two years. They married in their 20s

Ajay Devgn, Kajol

The couple has an age difference of five years

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra

Like Parineeti and Raghav, these two are of same age as well

Dia Mirza, Vaibhav Rekhi

She is elder to her investment banker husband by three years

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma

The power couple is also of the same age i.e. 35

