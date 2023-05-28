Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding update: Top 12 signs that show they are true romantics at heart

As Parineeti Chopra and fiance Raghav Chadha hunt locations in Rajasthan for their wedding, let us decode the gestures which have made fans root for them

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 28, 2023

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra are helluva romantic

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra are scouting locations for a perfect winter wedding in Rajasthan. Here are 12 signs which show their romantic side

Raghav Chadha joins Parineeti Chopra

The two are now in Rajasthan looking for the perfect wedding venue. They want a pleasant winter wedding

Dreamy wedding in planning

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha might marry in Udaipur. The city is a gorgeous one with the Lake Pichola

Raghav Chadha blushes at her name

The politician blushes whenever someone mentions the name of Parineeti Chopra. We can see that he is head over heels in love

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra's function

The duo had a very intimate but dreamy engagement. They sang, danced and soaked in the love of family members

Raghav Chadha kissed Parineeti Chopra

Everyone was surprised to see that Raghav Chadha publicly kissed Parineeti Chopra on the lips after they cut the cake. After all, netas are human too

Raghav Chadha makes time for love

He came to Mumbai for some party work recently. The couple took out time to spend some hours together

Raghav Chadha is low-key expressive

Despite his image as a serious politician, Raghav Chadha is not shy of showing his love. We can see him wipe a tear from Parineeti Chopra's eyes

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra's dance

Though he is not a dancer or showman per se, Raghav Chadha cutely danced with Parineeti at the engagement. Fans are in love

Raghav Chadha enjoys Ragneeti

The politician had a cute reaction when he heard about the moniker given to the couple from the paps. They are adorable.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha dates

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha did not keep their pre-engagement dates a very secretive affair. They did not confirm things to the media but did not hide it either.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha in Mohali

The couple were seen enjoying the match at Mohali. They were not shy about attending a televised event before the engagement.

