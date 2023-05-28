Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding update: Top 12 signs that show they are true romantics at heart

As Parineeti Chopra and fiance Raghav Chadha hunt locations in Rajasthan for their wedding, let us decode the gestures which have made fans root for themSource: Bollywoodlife.com | May 28, 2023
The two are now in Rajasthan looking for the perfect wedding venue. They want a pleasant winter wedding
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha might marry in Udaipur. The city is a gorgeous one with the Lake Pichola
The politician blushes whenever someone mentions the name of Parineeti Chopra. We can see that he is head over heels in love
The duo had a very intimate but dreamy engagement. They sang, danced and soaked in the love of family members
Everyone was surprised to see that Raghav Chadha publicly kissed Parineeti Chopra on the lips after they cut the cake. After all, netas are human too
He came to Mumbai for some party work recently. The couple took out time to spend some hours together
Despite his image as a serious politician, Raghav Chadha is not shy of showing his love. We can see him wipe a tear from Parineeti Chopra's eyes
Though he is not a dancer or showman per se, Raghav Chadha cutely danced with Parineeti at the engagement. Fans are in love
The politician had a cute reaction when he heard about the moniker given to the couple from the paps. They are adorable.
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha did not keep their pre-engagement dates a very secretive affair. They did not confirm things to the media but did not hide it either.
The couple were seen enjoying the match at Mohali. They were not shy about attending a televised event before the engagement.
