TOP 10 lesser-known facts about Parineeti Chopra

BollywoodLife

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 13, 2023

As Parineeti is looking forward to exchanging rings with Raghav Chadha, here’s looking at some of the lesser-known facts of the actress.

She was trained to become an investment banker before entering the glamour industry.

Parineeti is a voracious reader, and her favourite author is John Green.

The actress is extremely fond of sports, particularly golf, and has even played for India.

She is a trained classical singer and has performed at various events.

Parineeti has been a brand ambassador for several renowned brands like Kurkure, Nivea and WeChat.

The actress is a big foodie, and her favourite dish is pizza.

She initially faced rejection in the industry and had to audition for almost a year before bagging her first film, 'Ladies vs Ricky Bahl.'

Parineeti is a fitness enthusiast and practices aerial yoga.

The actress is known for her philanthropic work and actively supports various social causes.

She is a big music lover, and her favourite genres are rock and pop. 

