TOP 10 lesser-known facts about Parineeti Chopra
BollywoodLife
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 13, 2023
As Parineeti is looking forward to exchanging rings with Raghav Chadha, here’s looking at some of the lesser-known facts of the actress.
She was trained to become an investment banker before entering the glamour industry.
Parineeti is a voracious reader, and her favourite author is John Green.
The actress is extremely fond of sports, particularly golf, and has even played for India.
She is a trained classical singer and has performed at various events.
Parineeti has been a brand ambassador for several renowned brands like Kurkure, Nivea and WeChat.
The actress is a big foodie, and her favourite dish is pizza.
She initially faced rejection in the industry and had to audition for almost a year before bagging her first film, 'Ladies vs Ricky Bahl.'
Parineeti is a fitness enthusiast and practices aerial yoga.
The actress is known for her philanthropic work and actively supports various social causes.
She is a big music lover, and her favourite genres are rock and pop.
