Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Wedding: Actress to be a Manish Malhotra bride like these other B-town beauties

Parineeti Chopra is going to marry Raghav Chadha soon and she is going to be a Manish Malhotra bride. Let's have a look at other Bollywood beauties who turned Manish Malhotra bride.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 20, 2023
Parineeti is going to tie the knot with Raghav Chadha on the 23rd and 24th of September.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The pre-wedding functions of Parineeti have kickstarted with Ardas.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Parineeti has opted for a solid pastel coloured lehenga which she will elevate with statement jewellery.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kiara married Sidharth Malhotra in a Manish Malhotra lehenga.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Urmila wore a red lehenga by Manish on her wedding day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Preity also opted for a red lehenga on her D-day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena opted for a Manish Malhotra ensemble for her Walima.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kanika wore a heavily embroidered pastel pink lehenga for her wedding.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ankita Lokhaned opted for a gold lehenga which was heavily embroidered.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gauahar Khan's reception lehenga included a gold sequined lehenga with maroon velvet and zardosi work.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shivaleeka Oberoi married Abhishek in a tomato-red Manish Malhotra lehenga.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
And now, Parineeti is going to be a Manish Malhotra bride too.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
