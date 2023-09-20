Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Wedding: Actress to be a Manish Malhotra bride like these other B-town beauties

Parineeti Chopra is going to marry Raghav Chadha soon and she is going to be a Manish Malhotra bride. Let's have a look at other Bollywood beauties who turned Manish Malhotra bride.

Shivani Pawaskar

Parineeti to be a Manish Malhotra bride 

Parineeti is going to tie the knot with Raghav Chadha on the 23rd and 24th of September. 

Pre-wedding of Pari 

The pre-wedding functions of Parineeti have kickstarted with Ardas. 

Royal bride

Parineeti has opted for a solid pastel coloured lehenga which she will elevate with statement jewellery. 

Kiara Advani 

Kiara married Sidharth Malhotra in a Manish Malhotra lehenga. 

Urmila Matondkar 

Urmila wore a red lehenga by Manish on her wedding day. 

Preity Zinta 

Preity also opted for a red lehenga on her D-day. 

Kareena Kapoor Khan 

Kareena opted for a Manish Malhotra ensemble for her Walima. 

Kanika Kapoor 

Kanika wore a heavily embroidered pastel pink lehenga for her wedding. 

Ankita Lokhande 

Ankita Lokhaned opted for a gold lehenga which was heavily embroidered. 

Gauahar Khan 

Gauahar Khan's reception lehenga included a gold sequined lehenga with maroon velvet and zardosi work.  

Shivaleeka Oberoi 

Shivaleeka Oberoi married Abhishek in a tomato-red Manish Malhotra lehenga. 

Parineeti Chopra 

And now, Parineeti is going to be a Manish Malhotra bride too. 

