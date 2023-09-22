Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Akshay Kumar, Arvind Kejriwal, Priyanka Chopra and more on the guest list

The lovebirds are all set to get married this weekend in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 22, 2023

Parineeti and Raghav spotted at airport

On Friday morning, the couple were spotted at the Delhi airport leaving for their wedding festivities in Rajasthan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Big fat Indian wedding

Parineeti and Raghav’s family members were spotted at the airport along with the soon-to-be bride and groom.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gala affair

The couple’s destination wedding is going to be a grand affair with over 200 guests and more than 50 VVIP guests expected to attend the wedding functions.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Top ministers to attend

Reportedly, Chief Ministers of Delhi, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan will be in attendance at the wedding.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bollywood celebs on the guest list

From Bollywood, Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana and Arjun Kapoor are expected to attend Parineeti’s wedding festivities.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Chopra to arrive

Parineeti’s cousin sister Priyanka Chopra along with her daughter Malti Marie and mother Madhu Chopra is expected to arrive in Udaipur on September 23.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nick Jonas to skip?

Reportedly, Nick will be skipping the wedding festivities as the singer is currently busy with a music tour across the US with The Jonas Brothers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Wedding festivities

Parineeti and Raghav’s wedding festivities began with an Ardass in Delhi this week.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Grand celebrations

The celebrations will kickstart from September 23 with a choora ceremony and will be followed by a lavish lunch for the guests. The couple will also host a 90’s theme party in the evening.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Traditional ceremony

The couple will be tying the knot in a traditional Punjabi wedding ceremony on September 24 followed by a reception in Chandigarh on September 30.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: After Jawan and Gadar 2, Tiger 3, Dunki, Animal to make 2023 B-Town's best year EVER

 

 Find Out More