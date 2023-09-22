Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: All about the couple's love story

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP member Raghav Chadha's fairytale love story will give you new couple goals.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 22, 2023

A look at their love story

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP member Raghav Chadha are all set to exchange wedding vows on September 24.

Udaipur airport

The groom-to-be Raghav Chadha reached Udaipur airport.

Beauty

The bride-to-be looked elegant in red jumpsuit.

How they met

The two studied in London and became best friends.

Love is in the air

Their love story started on the sets of Chamkila last year. When she was shooting in Punjab and Raghav visited her as a friend.

Friends to couple

The two started dating later and were even spotted watching IPL match in Mohali.

Romantic dates

Parineeti and Raghav were then spotted enjoying their dinner dates. The two gave major love goals.

Engagement

Parineeti finally got engaged to Raghav in Delhi in presence of their friends and family members.

Ideal couple

The two are head over heels in love with one another and we are in love with their perfect jodi.

Husband and wife-to-be

Their pre-wedding festivities will kick start from September 22.

