Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: All about the couple's love story

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP member Raghav Chadha's fairytale love story will give you new couple goals.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 22, 2023
Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP member Raghav Chadha are all set to exchange wedding vows on September 24.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The groom-to-be Raghav Chadha reached Udaipur airport.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The bride-to-be looked elegant in red jumpsuit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The two studied in London and became best friends.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Their love story started on the sets of Chamkila last year. When she was shooting in Punjab and Raghav visited her as a friend.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The two started dating later and were even spotted watching IPL match in Mohali.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Parineeti and Raghav were then spotted enjoying their dinner dates. The two gave major love goals.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Parineeti finally got engaged to Raghav in Delhi in presence of their friends and family members.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The two are head over heels in love with one another and we are in love with their perfect jodi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Their pre-wedding festivities will kick start from September 22.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
