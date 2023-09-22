Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Bride-to-be leaves for Udaipur

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha spotted at the Delhi airport. The bride-to-be looks beautiful in red jumpsuit.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 22, 2023

Arrives at Delhi airport

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will tie the knot on September 24 in Udaipur.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Handsome

Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) MP Raghav Chadha spotted at the Delhi airport.



Gorgeous

On September 22, Parineeti was clicked at the Delhi airport.



Raghav's family

Raghav's family including mother, father and sister also spotted at the Delhi airport.



Family and friends

Other family members of Parineeti and Raghav followed them at the airport.



Dashing

Raghav opted for a casual look in a black shirt paired with jeans.



Lovely

The bride-to-be looked gorgeous in a red jumpsuit.



Groom-to-be

Parineeti and Raghav did not stop to pose for the paps.



Twinning game on

Raghav came to pick Parineeti at the airport. The two were seen acing the twinning game.



Head over heels in love

The pre-weddings festivities will be starting from September 23 in Udaipur.



