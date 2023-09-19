Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding guestlist: Priyanka Chopra, Ayushmann Khurrana, and more Bollywood celebs expected

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will tie the knot on September 24, 2023, in Udaipur, reportedly, and here's the who's who from Bollywood expected to grace the wedding.

Manisha Mandal

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 19, 2023

Wedding Bells

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are all set to get married on September 24, 2023.

Big Fat Wedding

Parineeti and Raghav will tie the knot in the lavish haveli turned hotel in Udaipur.

Royal affair

Ragneeti's wedding is a royal affair, and their engagement was just the trailer.

Bollywood guests

Take a look at the biggies of B Town, who may grace the wedding with their presence.

Priyanka Chopra

Mimi Didi is damn excited about Parineeti and Raghav's wedding and will be in India soon.

Nick Jonas

It is reported that the Hollywood pop sensation might skip his sister-in-law's wedding.

Arjun Kapoor

The actor who made his debut with Pari may mark his presence too.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Parineeti and the Dream Girl 2 star share a great bond, and he too can be on the list.

Sania Mirza

Parineeti and Sania are BFFs, and you can definitely expect to see her at the wedding.

Akshay Kumar

Parineeti seems to have invited Mission Raniganj costar Akshay and it will be interesting to see if he makes it or not.

