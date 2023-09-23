Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Here's what the actress wants in her 'dream man'

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will be getting married in a grand destination wedding ceremony on September 24.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 23, 2023

Dream wedding

The couple will be tying the knot at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

Traditional ceremony

Parineeti and Raghav will be getting married in a traditional Punjabi wedding ceremony.

Parineeti did not want to date a politician

Back in the day, the Bollywood star said in an interview that she would never marry a politician.

Dream Man

Parineeti described the qualities she would want in her dream man and said he should be funny, smell really good and respect her.

Travel the world

The actor wanted a partner who could travel the world with her and share her interests in her love for the water, the ocean, diving and be a self-made person.

Age difference

Parineeti revealed that age difference is not an issue for her as she likes ‘mature’ men and said that he should be sensible and mature even if he is 20 years older than her.

When Parineeti fell in love with Raghav

According to Parineeti, the actor knew she wanted to spend the rest of her life with Raghav after one breakfast together.

Dating rumors

Parineeti and Raghav’s dating rumors began earlier this year when the duo was spotted leaving a restaurant in Mumbai together and attended an IPL match in Dharamshala.

Engagement

The couple got engaged on May 13 this year in the presence of their family members and friends.

Grand wedding

Parineeti and Raghav will be tying the knot in presence of over 200 guests and 50 VVIPs at The Leela Palace, Udaipur on September 24.

