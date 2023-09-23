Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Here's what the actress wants in her 'dream man'

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will be getting married in a grand destination wedding ceremony on September 24.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 23, 2023
The couple will be tying the knot at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Parineeti and Raghav will be getting married in a traditional Punjabi wedding ceremony.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Back in the day, the Bollywood star said in an interview that she would never marry a politician.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Parineeti described the qualities she would want in her dream man and said he should be funny, smell really good and respect her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor wanted a partner who could travel the world with her and share her interests in her love for the water, the ocean, diving and be a self-made person.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Parineeti revealed that age difference is not an issue for her as she likes ‘mature’ men and said that he should be sensible and mature even if he is 20 years older than her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
According to Parineeti, the actor knew she wanted to spend the rest of her life with Raghav after one breakfast together.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Parineeti and Raghav’s dating rumors began earlier this year when the duo was spotted leaving a restaurant in Mumbai together and attended an IPL match in Dharamshala.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The couple got engaged on May 13 this year in the presence of their family members and friends.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Parineeti and Raghav will be tying the knot in presence of over 200 guests and 50 VVIPs at The Leela Palace, Udaipur on September 24.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
