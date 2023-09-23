Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Inside pics from the venue out

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will be getting married on September 24.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 23, 2023

Royal wedding

The couple will have a grand destination wedding at the Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

Wedding festivities

The celebrations began at The Leela Palace on September 22, with family members arriving for the celebrations.

Bride-to-be

Before the big day, Parineeti spent some quality time by the pool with her friends.

Floral entrance

For the guests, a floral-themed entrance was decorated at The Leela Palace.

Boat to the venue

All the guests were taken via a boat to the venue.

Choora ceremony

On Saturday morning, Parineeti’s choora ceremony took place in traditional Punjabi style.

Ardas

Earlier this week, an Ardas ceremony was also held for the couple in Delhi.

Venue lits up for the wedding

The Leela Palace was lit up for the highly anticipated wedding.

Food menu

Reportedly, Parineeti has handpicked the food menu herself for the wedding guests along with her brothers, Sahaj and Shivang.

Indian and International cuisines

The food menu consists of a variety of Indian cuisines including Rajasthani and Punjabi along with a balance of healthy food options for the elderly guests.

