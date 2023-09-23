Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Inside pics from the venue out

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will be getting married on September 24.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 23, 2023
The couple will have a grand destination wedding at the Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The celebrations began at The Leela Palace on September 22, with family members arriving for the celebrations.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Before the big day, Parineeti spent some quality time by the pool with her friends.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
For the guests, a floral-themed entrance was decorated at The Leela Palace.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
All the guests were taken via a boat to the venue.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On Saturday morning, Parineeti’s choora ceremony took place in traditional Punjabi style.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Earlier this week, an Ardas ceremony was also held for the couple in Delhi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Leela Palace was lit up for the highly anticipated wedding.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, Parineeti has handpicked the food menu herself for the wedding guests along with her brothers, Sahaj and Shivang.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The food menu consists of a variety of Indian cuisines including Rajasthani and Punjabi along with a balance of healthy food options for the elderly guests.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
