Meet Parineeti Chopra’s beautiful sisters and handsome brothers

Ahead of Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding, take a look at her bride gang that is expected to attend the festivities.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 23, 2023

Siblings

Parineeti is the eldest in her family and has two siblings; Sahaj Chopra and Shivang Chopra.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sahaj Chopra

Sahaj is four years younger to Parineeti and is an entrepreneur.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shivang Chopra

The youngest in Parineeti’s family, Shivang is a practicing doctor and pursued his undergraduate studies at King’s College London, England.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cousins

Parineeti’s cousin sisters are Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Meera and Mannara Chopra.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Chopra

A name that needs no introduction, Priyanka is a global actor, philanthropist and entrepreneur.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Meera Chopra

Meera is an actor in the Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi film industry and has featured in films including 1920 London and Section 375.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mannara Chopra

Mannara is an actor in the Telugu film industry and has starred in films like Rogue and Thikka.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Meera and Mannara to skip Parineeti’s wedding

Reportedly, Meera and Mannara are both busy with their work schedules and will skip Parineeti’s wedding in Udaipur.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Chopra likely to attend

Priyanka will reportedly be flying in from the US on September 23 to attend her cousin’s wedding.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Parineeti and Raghav’s wedding

The grand destination wedding will take place on September 24 in a traditional Punjabi style at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Kareena Kapoor Khan cuts a casual figure as she arrives at airport

 

 Find Out More