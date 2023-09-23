Meet Parineeti Chopra’s beautiful sisters and handsome brothers

Ahead of Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding, take a look at her bride gang that is expected to attend the festivities.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 23, 2023
Parineeti is the eldest in her family and has two siblings; Sahaj Chopra and Shivang Chopra.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sahaj is four years younger to Parineeti and is an entrepreneur.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The youngest in Parineeti’s family, Shivang is a practicing doctor and pursued his undergraduate studies at King’s College London, England.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Parineeti’s cousin sisters are Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Meera and Mannara Chopra.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A name that needs no introduction, Priyanka is a global actor, philanthropist and entrepreneur.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Meera is an actor in the Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi film industry and has featured in films including 1920 London and Section 375.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mannara is an actor in the Telugu film industry and has starred in films like Rogue and Thikka.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, Meera and Mannara are both busy with their work schedules and will skip Parineeti’s wedding in Udaipur.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka will reportedly be flying in from the US on September 23 to attend her cousin’s wedding.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The grand destination wedding will take place on September 24 in a traditional Punjabi style at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!