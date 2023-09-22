Top 10 movies, series on OTT that capture the essence of a big fat Indian wedding

The best of wedding-themed Bollywood movies to get you in the wedding season mood.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 22, 2023

2 States (Disney+ Hotstar)

Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor’s love story from college to marriage will leave you wanting for more.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (Amazon Prime Video)

Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh and Nushratt Bharuccha’s rom-com about two friends whose bond gets tested with one’s wedding will surely keep you entertained.

Vivah (Zee5)

Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Arora star in this heartfelt romance saga about a couple who are about to get married.

Band Baaja Baaraat (Amazon Prime Video)

Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma turn wedding planners in this rom-com.

Indian Matchmaking (Netflix)

Watch Sima Aunty on a mission to help people find their soulmate.

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (Netflix)

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan’s chemistry will win your hearts in this rom-com.

Hum Saath Saath Hain (Amazon Prime Video)

The perfect Rajshri saga about three big weddings, family complications and how love wins over everything and everyone.

Made In Heaven (Amazon Prime Video)

The story of two wedding planners and wedding stories that smash stereotypes.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (Amazon Prime Video)

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s family entertainer is about two individuals with different backgrounds trying to convince their families for their marriage.

Veerey Di Wedding (Zee5)

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor-led film is a modern take on love, family, friendship and marriages.

