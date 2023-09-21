Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: No phone restrictions at venue, food menu and other details out

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are all set to get married. Their wedding festivities will happen between September 23 and 24.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 21, 2023
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding is the talk of the town.
The wedding festivities will happen on September 23, 24. The preparation are going on in full swing.
The ardaas and shabad kirtan ceremony happened on September 17 in Delhi.
The couple is reportedly getting married at The Leela Palace, Udaipur in Rajasthan.
As per reports, Raghav Chadha will arrive in a boat and not a mare for the wedding.
We have seen a lot of celebrity weddings have the no phone policy. But that is not the case with this wedding. As per India Today, there are no restrictions on phone in this wedding. Only close relatives will arrive for the wedding so everything will be confidential.
Food menu is an important topic. As per reports, there will be all Punjabi food at the wedding. The menu will also include a few Rajasthani dishes.
Raghav and Parineeti's wedding is the talk of the town. Hence, there will be very strict rules and tight security at The Leela Palace.
Yesterday, the couple hosted a Sufi night as well. As per reports, Bollywood songs were also played at the event by a live band.
So, are you guys excited to see Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra's first pictures as husband and wife?
