Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Top 10 Bollywood shaadi songs for the duo's Sangeet

Weddings are incomplete without dance performances on top Bollywood songs.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 22, 2023

Weddings songs to perform on sangeet night

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding will take place on September 22 in Udaipur.

Punjabi Wedding Song - Hasee Toh Phasee

Punjabi dhol and this mashup song is a perfect starter for enthu Punjabi dancers.

Cutie pie - Ae Dil Jai Mushkil

This hit dance number can be performed by bride's family to make her feel special.

Tu Laung Main Elaachi - Lukka Chuppi

The bride-to-be can perform on this song for her new family.

Gud Naal Ishq Mitha - Ek Ladki Jo Dekha To Aisa Laga

One of the best Punjabi song to perform at the sangeet night.

Nachde Ne Saare - Baar Baar Dekho

Katrina Kaif's song is a perfect sangeet song for a group performance.

Morni Banke - Badhaai Ho

Ditch romantic song and instead pick this peppy track for a sangeet night that will get you on the dance floor.

Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna - Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaengey

Any Indian wedding is incomplete without Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's romantic track.

Maahi Ve - Kal Ho Na Ho

The bride tribe can choose this song for the sangeet night and can give their princess a lovely performance to remember.

Pallo Latke - Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana

A bride can perform this song with her gang and make everyone envy with your killer dance moves.

Sweetheart - Kedarnath

Make the bride-to-be special by dancing to this song and dedicate your performance to her.

