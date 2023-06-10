Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding venue: Check out the luxurious hotel, cost and other details

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding venue details are out. Check it.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 10, 2023
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged last month.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly Parineeti and Raghav have finalized their wedding venue.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The love birds want to get married at The Oberoi Udaivilas.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Oberoi Udaivilas overlooks Lake Pichola.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The resort is 200 years old where the Maharana of Mewart used to be there.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The resort is spread across 300 acres.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The price of the most expensive rooms is around Rs 11 lakh.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
For one night the cost of this hotel is Rs 35,000.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Parineeti reportedly will marry at the place where Isha Ambani's pre-wedding functions took place.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The luxury resort has lush suites, lawns, fountains and more.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Parineet and Raghav may have a star-studded wedding.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This view is so good.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!