Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding venue: Check out the luxurious hotel, cost and other details

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding venue details are out. Check it.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 10, 2023

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged last month.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Wedding venue

Reportedly Parineeti and Raghav have finalized their wedding venue.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Oberoi Udaivilas

The love birds want to get married at The Oberoi Udaivilas.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lake Pichola

The Oberoi Udaivilas overlooks Lake Pichola.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

About the resort

The resort is 200 years old where the Maharana of Mewart used to be there.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Spread

The resort is spread across 300 acres.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Most expensive rooms

The price of the most expensive rooms is around Rs 11 lakh.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cost

For one night the cost of this hotel is Rs 35,000.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pre-wedding

Parineeti reportedly will marry at the place where Isha Ambani's pre-wedding functions took place.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Luxurious

The luxury resort has lush suites, lawns, fountains and more.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

5 star hotel

Parineet and Raghav may have a star-studded wedding.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Stunning

This view is so good.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Loved Bloody Daddy? Here are Top 10 more action thrillers on OTT for that adrenaline rush

 

 Find Out More